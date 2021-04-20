Report: Sheffield Wednesday 1-0 Rovers

A solitary strike from Josh Windass secured a crucial three points for Sheffield Wednesday as Rovers suffered defeat at Hillsborough.

Windass beat Thomas Kaminski from close range via a deflection off Darragh Lenihan, and that was enough to win the game for the relegation-threatened Owls.

It could have been more, but Kaminski pulled off a flurry of big saves and Lenihan produced a goal-saving block just before the break.

Rovers' best opportunity came late on, but substitute John Buckley could only fire straight and Keiren Westwood following good build-up play from the visitors.

Lenihan was one of five changes made by Tony Mowbray, with the Irishman joining Elliott Bennett, Tom Trybull, Joe Rothwell and Corry Evans in earning recalls to the starting XI.

It was Rovers who had the first shot of the evening in the Steel City, with the returning Trybull forcing Westwood to beat away the low curler that was taken from the edge of the box after only three minutes.

At the other end, Kadeem Harris ensured Kaminski was kept warm when his left-footed attempt fell comfortably into the gloves of the Belgian with 16 minutes played.

Soon after and a well worked move involving Harvey Elliott and Adam Armstrong ended with Sam Gallagher snatching at the opportunity and sending the ball wide of Westwood's right-hand post as the chances came for both teams.

Rovers were pushing Wednesday back and the returning Rothwell connected with Barry Douglas' cross, but the diving header was held by Westwood down to his right.

That missed opportunity came back to bite Rovers just seconds later as the hosts took the lead through Windass.

Adam Reach, who scored against Rovers in the fixture at Ewood Park earlier this season, was the orchestrator, with Windass latching onto the end of his cross from the left to score via a deflection off Lenihan with just seven minutes to go until the break.

It could have been worse for Rovers just a moment or two later, but Tom Lees' volley from Barry Bannan's free kick looped over Kaminski and onto the roof of the net rather than in the back of it.

Another couple of let offs came on the stroke of half-time as Kaminski stopped Reach's thunderbolt from inside the box before Lenihan bravely blocked the follow up attempt from Windass on the line.

Rovers went in behind but it could have certainly been more damaging had those two final chances of the half had found a route to goal.

A lack of response at the beginning of the second half led to four changes at the mid-point as Rovers went in search of an equaliser.

However, it was Wednesday who had the next opportunity to strike as the impressive Liam Palmer saw his shot sting Kaminski before bouncing clear of danger.

One of Mowbray's earlier substitutes almost forced home an equaliser with under 15 minutes remaining, but Buckley's effort was straight at Westwood following fine play from fellow change Ben Brereton and Armstrong.

The clock moved into the final 10 minutes when Julian Borner connected with Barry Bannan's outswinging corner only to see Kaminski in his way once more and Rovers remained in with a chance of taking something from the game.

However, Wednesday ended up seeing the game out to earn a vital three points in their fight for Championship survival.

Sheffield Wednesday: Westwood, Palmer, Hutchinson, Harris (Green, 75), Pelupessy, Bannan (c), Reach, Borner (Urhoghide, 90), Lees, Windass, Rhodes (Paterson, 75).

Unused substitutes: Wildsmith, Penney, Dele-Bashiru, Shaw, Hunt, Brennan.

Goal: Windass, 38.

Booked: Hutchinson, 15, Bannan, 80.

Rovers: Kaminski, Bennett, Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Douglas, Trybull (Travis, 67), Evans (Buckley, 67), Rothwell (Dolan, 84), Elliott (Downing, 67), Armstrong, Gallagher (Brereton, 67).

Unused substitutes: Pears, Johnson, Bell, Davenport.

Booked: Evans, 40, Rothwell, 74.

Referee: Paul Tierney.