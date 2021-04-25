Report: London Bees 3-2 Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies fell to a 3-2 away defeat to London Bees at The Hive on Sunday afternoon.

Two changes were made from the win over Wolves with new signing Becky Flaherty making her debut for the injured Alex Brooks and Issy Dean coming in for Charlotte Newsham at the back.

The visitors should have taken the lead inside the first minute when Natasha Fenton drove into the box and pulled it back for Saffron Jordan who couldn’t find the target with her first-time effort.

Charlie Estcourt then had the home side’s first attempt on goal, striking a 25-yard free-kick over the bar.

Rovers did take the lead on 15 minutes from Georgia Walters’ driven corner, which came out for Edwards to strike in via a deflection.

Walters was involved again a minute later, going down under a challenge, but the referee waved away Rovers’ penalty protests.

Bees tried to respond via Marianne Taho, who cut inside onto her right foot and found Flaherty down quickly to hold on to her low effort.

The hosts did equalise just before half-time. Nicola Gibson rose highest to head home Georgia Robert’s free-kick and send the sides in at the break level.

And London Bees would take the lead within two minutes of the restart as Mel Filis curled the ball into the far top corner from outside the area.

The home side were now in the ascendency and could have grabbed another when Sophie Quirk created space for a shot and forced Flaherty into a diving save.

Jordan then levelled things up from Walters’ corner, which was flicked into her path by Elise Hughes and the Rovers No.9 turned it home with a first-time finish.

The ball then fell for Walters to strike on the half volley, but she skied the effort over the crossbar.

Chances started to flow more freely after Issy Dean made a last-ditch challenge to prevent Taho getting a shot away.

Flaherty soon had to tip Gibson’s goal-bound shot past the post as the hosts enjoyed their best spell of the game.

Bonnie Horwood’s shot was also heading on target before Kayleigh McDonald got a block in.

But Rovers were still searching for the winner too, with Dean close to finding it when Hughes dummied her shot, which was cleared off the line.

However, it would be London Bees who grabbed the fifth goal, on 72 minutes, with Horwood bundling the ball home at the back post after a scramble.

The Blues tried to respond once more via Emma Doyle, striking narrowly wide of target before Jordan’s shot was tipped past the post by Sarah Quantrill.

Another opportunity came when Edwards held the ball up for Ellie Fletcher to drive forward and strike, but Quantrill was able to hold on. Edwards then went herself, turning and shooting over the bar late on.

ROVERS: Flaherty; Fletcher, McDonald, Dean (Hodgson 70), Coan; Fenton, Doyle (Newsham 84); Walters (Embley 60), Jordan (c), Edwards; Hughes.

Unused subs: Brooks, Boydell, Montgomery.

Referee: Georgia Ball

HT: 1-1

Photo Credit: Gary Reed Photography.