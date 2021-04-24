Report: Rovers 5-2 Huddersfield Town

Adam Armstrong's second hat-trick of the season helped Rovers to an emphatic victory against Huddersfield Town in the penultimate home game of the campaign at Ewood Park.

Armstrong was the man who got the ball rolling early on when he nodded home from close range before Ben Brereton made it 2-0 midway through the first-half.

It looked as if Rovers would cruise to victory, but Lewis O'Brien kept the visitors in check when he headed home with only seconds of the half remaining.

That may have made things nervy for Rovers, but three goals in a ruthless six minutes leading up to the hour mark put the game out of Town's reach, with Armstrong's second and third of the day coming either side of Sam Gallagher's eighth of the campaign.

There was to be a late consolation for Carlos Corberan's Yorkshiremen, with Josh Koroma expertly bending in their second with only seven minutes of the match remaining.

Brereton was one of four changes to the team selected by Tony Mowbray, with the frontman coming in for Harvey Elliott.

Elsewhere, Ryan Nyambe returned in place of Elliott Bennett whilst Barry Douglas dropped out to allow Amari'i Bell to start at left back.

In midfield, the tigerish Lewis Travis was drafted back in, with Tom Trybull named as a substitute.

A bright start saw the first opportunity fall the returning Brereton's way, but the frontman was denied by Ryan Schofield, who tipped away the strike that was destined for the back of the net.

However, from the resulting corner Rovers went in front. Joe Rothwell's inswinging delivery was a dangerous one, but Schofield flapped at it and Armstrong was waiting a couple of yards out to nod home and put the hosts in front after only eight minutes.

Brereton then saw his snapshot held by Schofield before the same player lashed wide of the target after being unselfishly teed up by Armstrong as Rovers gained control of the game.

Brereton made no mistake with his next chance a moment later when he latched onto Gallagher's cut back to guide a left-footed effort into the back of the net.

Rovers were having all of the ball and the opportunities to add to their tally, but it was the Terriers who gave themselves a lifeline with just seconds of the half remaining with their first effort on target.

After Koroma got past Bell, his cross into a dangerous area was nodded home by O'Brien, although it looked like Nyambe may have got the final touch.

The goal gave Town a spring in their step at the beginning of the second half, but two goals in the space of three minutes put the game beyond Huddersfield's reach.

The third of the day came via quick thinking from Travis and Brereton, with the former taking a quick throw to get his team-mate away, and the cross was perfect for Armstrong to tuck home from close range.

Armstrong then turned provider a few moments later as he raced onto the ball, skipped beyond Harry Toffolo and set up Gallagher to crash a shot from the edge of the box into the back of the net, despite Schofield getting a glove on the strike.

Armstrong ensured the match ball was his with his third and Rovers' fifth of the afternoon when he ruthlessly slammed into the bottom corner after great work from the impressive Joe Rothwell on the counter-attack.

A flurry of changes kept things fresh for Rovers, and one of the substitutes, Tyrhys Dolan, saw his strike take a deflection and loop into the air before being headed off the line by the covering Naby Sarr.

The Terriers did pull a goal back with seven minutes remaining as Koroma bent past Thomas Kaminski and into the bottom corner to blot what was a sensational second-half display at Ewood.

Rovers kept up the search for more goals late on though as Dolan saw his shot tipped wide and then Schofield was called into action to stop Bennett's free-kick in the final action of a thrilling game.

Rovers: Kaminski, Nyambe (Bennett, 74), Lenihan (c), Harwood-Bellis, Bell, Evans, Travis (Davenport, 64), Rothwell (Buckley, 74), Gallagher (Elliott, 74), Armstrong (Dolan, 74), Brereton.

Unused substitutes: Pears, Holtby, Douglas, Trybull.

Goal: Armstrong, 8, 54, 60, Brereton, 22, Gallagher, 57.

Booked: Travis, 6, Lenihan, 26, Davenport, 89.

Huddersfield Town: Schofield, Pipa (Rowe, 58), Toffolo, Hogg (c) (High, 69), Bacuna (Aarons, 58), O'Brien, Eiting (Holmes, 58), Keogh (Edmonds-Green, 65), Koroma, Sarr, Ward.

Unused substitutes: Pereira, Stearman, Thomas, Sanogo.

Goal: O'Brien, 45, Koroma, 83.

Booked: Holmes, 82.

Referee: Tim Robinson

