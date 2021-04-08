Rankin-Costello's season ended due to injury

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Joe Rankin-Costello's season is over, with injury keeping him out of the final month of the 2020-21 campaign.

After an injury-hit first half of the campaign, the 21-year-old managed to get himself back fit to feature at Millwall in March following a four-month lay-off.

It looked like the young full-back was returning to his best, but a collision with Uche Ikpeazu in the recent contest at Wycombe Wanderers has revealed significant damage to his foot.

Following scans, a fractured metatarsal now means that the defender's campaign has been ended prematurely.

“Rankin-Costello we won’t see again this season," the boss told iFollow Rovers when giving an update on the player's condition.

“He’s broken his metatarsal.

“It’s frustrating for us all, the Rankin-Costello injury, but particularly for Joe.

“It wasn’t him that stood on his own foot, we have to accept that he’s had some real bad luck with injuries, strains, that sort of stuff.

“This one isn’t a strain, it’s a fracture for his fifth metatarsal.

"He won't be ready until midway through pre-season.

“I think he’s a really good player, someone who can play in numerous positions," Mowbray added.

“He has a big future and only time will tell where he ultimately finds a place on the pitch that he cements as his own.

“He’s had three or four injuries this season and it’s frustrating for him and us that he’ll miss out of the run-in.

“He’s a goal threat, he recognises space, he attacks the box and his delivery is excellent.”