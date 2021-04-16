Skip to site footer
Programme preview: Rovers v Derby County

A look at what's inside this evening's matchday programme against the Rams

5 Hours ago

Bradley Johnson is the cover star for the visit of former club Derby County to Ewood Park this evening.

 

We sat down with the 33-year-old to reflect on the season so far, his return from injury, facing one of his former clubs, catching the cycling bug and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this evening's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with ex-Rovers and Derby defender Craig Short, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

The centre back appeared 38 times in all competitions that term under Graeme Souness, scoring once - in the derby demolition against Burnley on home turf.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

This week sees the final quarter-final tie take place, with Scott Wharton and Bradley Dack battling it out for a spot in the next round of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

But having completed every team, we now take the chance to have a deeper look at Group C ahead of the big showdowns beginning in June.

In tonight's programme, we run the rule over the Netherlands, Ukraine, Austria and North Macedonia to see how they're all shaping up ahead of the tournament.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last outings against AFC Bournemouth and Cardiff City and much, much more!

To order a copy today, priced at just £3, please click here.

Supporters can view the digital version, which is FREE to download, by clicking here.


