Programme preview: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

Harvey Elliott is the cover star as Rovers welcome AFC Bournemouth to Ewood Park this afternoon.

We sat down with the forward to discuss his season at Rovers, turning 18 over the weekend, international call-ups, being named in the NXGN top 50 list and much more.

Also inside, we've got the latest news and views from the training ground, as the boss gives his thoughts ahead of this afternoon's game.

We have the usual mix of historical content, entertaining features and behind the scenes news, views and reviews, and this season we turn the clock back 20 years to reflect on our memorable 2000-01 promotion campaign.

This week we caught up with Brad Friedel, who reflects on his time at Ewood Park and looks back on that successful season.

The goalkeeper appeared 33 times in all competitions, in what was his first season with Rovers after arriving from Liverpool.

Little did Brad know then that it was to be the start of an eight-year love affair with the club.

Our player profile from that season is Damien Duff.

The Irishman was crucial to that memorable campaign, appearing 39 times for the club in all competitions and scored three times that term.

We continue with our Brains of Brockhall quiz, which sees us test the knowledge of the Rovers squad.

We continue with the quarter-finals ties, with Joe Rothwell and Thomas Kaminski battling it out for a spot in the final four of the competition.

Another new feature sees us profile a European Rover in the build up to next summer's Euro 2020 finals.

But having completed every team, we now take the chance to have a deeper look at Group B ahead of the big showdowns beginning in June.

In tonight's programme, we run the rule over l to see how they're all shaping up ahead of the tournament.

Furthermore, we have plenty of match action from our last outings at Bristol City, Norwich City and Wycombe Wanderers and much, much more!

