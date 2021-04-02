Skip to site footer
Match Previews

Preview: Wycombe Wanderers v Rovers

A look ahead to our first ever visit to Adams Park later on this afternoon

4 Hours ago

Rovers return to action later this afternoon for game number 39 of the Sky Bet Championship season at Wycombe Wanderers.

It's a first ever trip to Adams Park for Rovers, with Tony Mowbray locking horns with Gareth Ainsworth, a boyhood Rovers supporter who began his playing career in our Academy.

Although Wycombe sit bottom of the Sky Bet Championship, they have shown they can get some notable scalps, with Reading leaving Adams Park empty-handed back in February.

Rovers certainly showed their best side in the draw at table-topping Norwich City last time out, with Sam Gallagher's header earning Tony Mowbray's men a deserved point at Carrow Road.

Almost two weeks on from that trip to Norfolk, Mowbray could welcome back three key players to his squad.

Lewis Travis, Adam Armstrong and Jacob Davenport all missed out on that game, but have been training ahead of today's journey to Buckinghamshire.

Armstrong has history against Wycombe having netted a hat-trick against the Chairboys in the last meeting back in September.

As for today's hosts, David Wheeler is in line for a return following injury, but Jordan Obita looks to remain on the sidelines.

Former Preston North End winger Daryl Horgan is available again after international duty.

And ahead of the game, Ainsworth says he's looking forward to welcoming his boyhood team to Adams Park.

“It is a real honour to host my hometown club, the club that I have supported all my life, and I'll continue to support them forever," he said excitedly ahead of the game.

"It's great to have them at Adams Park and it is a game of football I want to win first and foremost.

“Maybe I can look back one day and think it wasn't such a bad thing getting Blackburn at Adams Park.”

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on this afternoon.


