Preview: Wolves Women v Rovers Ladies

Rovers Ladies’ 2020-21 Vitality Women’s FA Cup journey begins with an away fixture against Wolves Women on Sunday 18 April (3pm kick-off).

The Fourth-Round clash will be played behind closed doors at AFC Telford, with the winner facing a home tie against either Oxford United or Charlton Athletic in round five.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Sunday’s encounter at the New Bucks Head Stadium…

STATE OF PLAY

Gemma Donnelly’s side will be entering their first fixture in this season’s competition while fourth-tier Wolves beat three teams to reach this stage.

Rovers have not played since a 1-0 home defeat to Coventry United on Sunday 4 April, the Blues' final FA Women’s Championship match before the latest international break.

OUR OPPONENTS

Wolves Women were top of the FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands ahead of the league being suspended in October 2020, having won all six of their opening games.

In the FA Cup, Dan McNamara’s outfit defeated Stourbridge Town 3-0 in the First Round Proper, followed by victory over third tier Nottingham Forest, winning 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Another tier three opponent were seen off in the last round as Wolves travelled to Watford and won 4-1 last Sunday.

PREVIOUS MEETING

The two sides last met in the FA Cup in December 2018 when Rovers ran out 4-0 winners at the CKW Stadium.

Bethany Donoghue opened the scoring before Alex Taylor added a second and an own goal on the stroke of half-time had the visitors in full control.

Jess Holbrook struck to make the game safe in the second half, as Rovers progressed into the Third Round of the 2018-19 competition.

HOW TO WATCH

Supporters can watch live and free coverage of the fixture on Wolves Women’s YouTube channel, which will house a live broadcast of the 3pm kick-off.

You can also keep up to date with all the build-up, in-game updates and post-match reaction on @RoversLadies, ahead of highlights and more on rovers.co.uk after full-time.