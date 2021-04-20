Preview: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

Rovers return to action in the Sky Bet Championship this evening with a trip to Hillsborough on the agenda to take on Sheffield Wednesday.

Rovers will make the journey across the Penniines and into the Steel City on the back of a morale-boosting victory over Derby County on Friday night.

As for the Owls, they picked up a point against Bristol City at the weekend, but their situation at the bottom remains perilous as they bid to avoid the drop.

Assistant manager Jamie Smith and first team coach Paul Williams will once again lead the Owls whilst manager Darren Moore continues to sit out games due to COVID pneumonia. Everyone at Rovers wishes Darren the best in his recovery.

Wednesday have no fresh injury concerns following the 1-1 draw with the Robins in their last outing.

Chey Dunkley (hamstring) continues to edge closer to his return, whilst Moses Odubajo (hamstring), Massimo Luongo (knee), Dominic Iorfa (Achilles) and Cameron Dawson (knee) remain sidelined.

As for Rovers, Darragh Lenihan could be welcomed back to the matchday squad having missed out against Derby last time out.

The defender trained on Monday and a decision is set to be made on whether or not the Irishman will be involved against the Owls.

Should he not make it, Jarrad Branthwaite looks likeliest to deputise alongside the impressive Taylor Harwood-Bellis at the heart of the backline.

It finished all square when the sides last met on Boxing Day, with Joe Rothwell netting a superb equaliser following Adam Reach's opener.

Last season's clash at Hillsborough was a memorable one for Rovers, earning an emphatic 5-0 win against a Wednesday side who played the majority of the match with 10 men following Luongo's sending off.

Lewis Holtby's brace arrived either side of Dawson's unfortunate own goal before second-half strikes from Lenihan and Sam Gallagher secured the three points back in January 2020.

Season Ticket holders should note that the iFollow Rovers broadcast comes FREE with your Season Ticket package.

Non-Season Ticket holders can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 7pm later on today.