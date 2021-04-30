Preview: Rovers Ladies v Sheffield United Women

Rovers welcome Sheffield United to Bamber Bridge for the final FA Women’s Championship fixture of 2020-21 this Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Both clubs will be aiming to return to winning ways following narrow defeats last time out and look to finish the season on a high.

Here’s our guide to the encounter with the Blades…

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues were defeated 3-2 by London Bees at The Hive last weekend in their penultimate league fixture.

Maria Edwards broke the deadlock for the visitors, netting for the second successive game, before Saffron Jordan scored her fourth of the season in the second half.

But it wasn’t enough for Rovers to take anything from their trip to the capital and Gemma Donnelly’s side are now eighth in the table with 18 points from 19 games.

Charlton Athletic await in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round on Sunday 16 May, which will be the two teams’ last competitive fixture of the season.

OUR OPPONENTS

Sheffield United have enjoyed a solid first season under manager Neil Redfearn, sitting fourth in the standings on 35 points, three behind third-place Liverpool.

Forward Katie Wilkinson leads the Championship top goal scorer charts with 18 goals to her name and is in pole position to claim the golden boot for the second successive season.

At the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper Fran Kitching is in the running to claim the golden glove having kept 10 clean sheets this term – no player has more.

The Blades lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool last Sunday, ending a seven-game unbeaten run which included six victories and progression in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

PREVIOUS MEETING

A thrilling contest at Technique Stadium ended all square as United came from 2-0 and 3-1 down to draw level against Rovers in December 2020.

Maria Edwards, Saffron Jordan and Jade Richards were all on the scoresheet during a whirlwind first half, but two Katie Wilkinson penalties and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk’s late leveller ensured both sides would take a point.

HOW TO WATCH

Watch live and free coverage of the clash exclusively on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube channel, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off at 2pm.

There will also be a full report and post-match reaction on rovers.co.uk/teams/ladies following the full-time whistle.

Rovers are supporting the social media boycott taking place across English football from 3pm Friday 30 April until 11:59pm on Monday 3 May, in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football.