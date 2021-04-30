Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Ladies

Preview: Rovers Ladies v Sheffield United Women

Supporters can watch the game live on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube Channel

6 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers welcome Sheffield United to Bamber Bridge for the final FA Women’s Championship fixture of 2020-21 this Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Both clubs will be aiming to return to winning ways following narrow defeats last time out and look to finish the season on a high.

Here’s our guide to the encounter with the Blades…

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues were defeated 3-2 by London Bees at The Hive last weekend in their penultimate league fixture.

Maria Edwards broke the deadlock for the visitors, netting for the second successive game, before Saffron Jordan scored her fourth of the season in the second half.

But it wasn’t enough for Rovers to take anything from their trip to the capital and Gemma Donnelly’s side are now eighth in the table with 18 points from 19 games.

Charlton Athletic await in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup Fifth Round on Sunday 16 May, which will be the two teams’ last competitive fixture of the season.

OUR OPPONENTS

Sheffield United have enjoyed a solid first season under manager Neil Redfearn, sitting fourth in the standings on 35 points, three behind third-place Liverpool.

Forward Katie Wilkinson leads the Championship top goal scorer charts with 18 goals to her name and is in pole position to claim the golden boot for the second successive season.

At the other end of the pitch, goalkeeper Fran Kitching is in the running to claim the golden glove having kept 10 clean sheets this term – no player has more.

The Blades lost 1-0 at home to Liverpool last Sunday, ending a seven-game unbeaten run which included six victories and progression in the Vitality Women’s FA Cup.

PREVIOUS MEETING

A thrilling contest at Technique Stadium ended all square as United came from 2-0 and 3-1 down to draw level against Rovers in December 2020.

Maria Edwards, Saffron Jordan and Jade Richards were all on the scoresheet during a whirlwind first half, but two Katie Wilkinson penalties and Courtney Sweetman-Kirk’s late leveller ensured both sides would take a point.

HOW TO WATCH   

Watch live and free coverage of the clash exclusively on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube channel, with coverage beginning shortly before kick-off at 2pm.

There will also be a full report and post-match reaction on rovers.co.uk/teams/ladies following the full-time whistle.

Rovers are supporting the social media boycott taking place across English football from 3pm Friday 30 April until 11:59pm on Monday 3 May, in response to the ongoing and sustained discriminatory abuse received online by players and many others connected to football.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Ladies

Preview: London Bees v Rovers Ladies

24 April 2021

Rovers travel to face London Bees on Sunday in their final away fixture of the 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship season (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: Wolves Women v Rovers Ladies

17 April 2021

Rovers Ladies’ 2020-21 Vitality Women’s FA Cup journey begins with an away fixture against Wolves Women on Sunday 18 April (3pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: Rovers Ladies v Coventry United Ladies

3 April 2021

Rovers Ladies welcome Coventry United Ladies to Bamber Bridge for matchday 18 of the 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship season (2pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Preview: Liverpool Women v Rovers Ladies

27 March 2021

Rovers Ladies visit Prenton Park on Sunday as they take on Liverpool Women in the FA Women’s Championship (6:30pm kick-off).

Read full article

Ladies

Ladies

Watch Rovers Ladies v Sheffield United Women LIVE!

29 April 2021

Rovers’ final FA Women’s Championship fixture of the 2020-21 season will be streamed exclusively live on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube Channel this Sunday.

Read full article

Ladies

Flaherty happy to be here

28 April 2021

New Rovers goalkeeper Becky Flaherty hopes to help push the team forward after signing on an initial deal until the end of the current campaign.

Read full article

Ladies

Highlights: London Bees v Rovers Ladies

26 April 2021

Read full article

Ladies

Gallery: London Bees v Rovers Ladies

26 April 2021

Action in image form from the encounter at The Hive.

Read full article

View more