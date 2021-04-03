Preview: Rovers Ladies v Coventry United Ladies

Rovers Ladies welcome Coventry United Ladies to Bamber Bridge for matchday 18 of the 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship season (2pm kick-off).

Gemma Donnelly’s Blues will be aiming to back up the positive result secured against Liverpool last weekend, when the Midlands club arrive in Lancashire.

Ahead of Sunday’s encounter at The Sir Tom Finney Stadium, here’s the lowdown on how both teams are shaping up.

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues rose back up to seventh in the league standings following the 1-1 draw at Prenton Park on Sunday.

A goal down at the break, scored by former Rovers loanee Missy Bo Kearns, the Blues fought back in the second half to claim a point thanks to Rhiannon Roberts’ own goal.

OUR OPPONENTS

Coventry United have lost five of their last six games including a 2-0 defeat to league leaders Leicester City last time out.

Jay Bradford’s outfit did pick up all three points in their last home fixture – a 1-0 triumph over London City Lionesses on 7 March.

Hayley Crackle scored the only goal of the game to move the Red and Greens onto 10 points for the season and they remain in 10th position in the table.

PREVIOUS MEETING

Rovers took all three points at Butts Park Arena in November 2020, with Elise Hughes’ second half penalty proving to be the difference between the two sides.

TEAM NEWS

Gemma Donnelly commented in her pre-match interview: “Doyley (Emma Doyle) has been training this week and we’re hopeful for her for the weekend. Obviously Maz (Maria Edwards) is back and we’re just looking after her a little bit. Annabel (Blanchard) is looking good and she’s working hard but as I’ve said, there’s no rush.”

HOW TO WATCH

Supporters can enjoy live and free coverage of the fixture on the Blackburn Rovers Ladies YouTube channel, which will begin shortly before 2pm.

You can also keep across all the build-up, as well as regular in-game updates and post-match reaction on @RoversLadies, ahead of highlights and more on rovers.co.uk after the game.