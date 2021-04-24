Skip to site footer
Preview: London Bees v Rovers Ladies

All you need to know about Rovers’ trip to the capital to tackle the Bees

1 Hour ago

Rovers travel to face London Bees on Sunday in their final away fixture of the 2020-21 FA Women’s Championship season (2pm kick-off).

The meeting with the Barnet-based outfit will see Rovers look to make it back-to-back away wins after last weekend’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup victory.

Ahead of Sunday’s encounter at The Hive, here’s the lowdown on everything you need to know…

STATE OF PLAY

The Blues defeated Wolves 5-2 in the FA Cup Fourth Round last Sunday thanks to goals from Georgia Walters (2), Maria Edwards, Saffron Jordan and Elise Hughes.

Returning to the league, Rovers sit seventh in the standings, with 18 points from 18 matches and are five points behind sixth-placed London City Lionesses with two games to play.

OUR OPPONENTS

London Bees have been relegated to the National League having collected eight points from 19 games this term.

Sian Osmond took charge following the mid-season departure of manager Lee Burch but was unable to prevent the team dropping into the third tier.

The Bees will be aiming to end a run of eight straight defeats - including last weekend’s 3-0 away loss to Crystal Palace in the FA Cup - when Rovers arrive in the capital.  

Charlie Estcourt, Georgia Robert and Sophie McLean are currently tied at the top of Bees’ Championship goalscoring charts, with two goals each to their names.

TEAM NEWS

Gemma Donnelly on those in contention for Sunday: “Jade (Richards) has done something to her MCL, it’s not too serious but it will mean that she’ll need to rest, so she’s probably out for the next few games.

“Annabel (Blanchard) was there last Sunday, she did her pitch running afterwards. We’re aiming for the end of the season to get some FA Cup minutes, if not before. There’s no rush, we want to make sure it’s right for her.

“Elise (Hughes) rolled her ankle but nothing serious, we got it iced straight away. I need to check up on where she’s at but I’m hopeful that she’ll be okay for the weekend.”

PREVIOUS MEETING

Rovers came out on top in the reverse fixture at Bamber Bridge, sealing their biggest league triumph of the campaign in November 2020.

Elise Hughes scored twice, along with Saffron Jordan’s first goal of the season, to record a 3-0 win.

HOW TO FOLLOW   

You can keep up to speed with all the goings on at The Hive by accessing @RoversLadies’ official Twitter account, which will house live in-game updates as the action happens.

There will also be plenty of build-up, followed by post-match reaction and highlights, plus more on rovers.co.uk after the full-time whistle.


