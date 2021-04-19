Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Liverpool Under-23s

A look ahead to this evening's clash against the Reds at Leyland

Just now

Sponsored by

Rovers Under-23s will be aiming to return to winning ways at the first time of asking when Liverpool make the trip to Leyland in Premier League 2 Division 1 this evening.

Rovers suffered a surprise defeat against the Reds' Merseyside rivals Everton last week, with Sam Burns' strike only a consolation in the 2-1 defeat against the Blues in Southport.

As for the Reds, they come into the game on the back of a narrow 3-2 defeat at Manchester City last time out.

Joe Hardy scored a brace in that game and he's expected to be in the starting XI once more having found the net five times in his last three outings.

Blackburn-born Leighton Clarkson is also set to join Hardy in the team, with the self-confessed Rovers fan a big part of Liverpool's Under-23s set-up this term.

For Rovers, Billy Barr could hand more minutes to Dan Butterworth, who returned from an ankle injury to feature for 74 minutes against the Toffees.

Burns, who has been in superb form recently, is once more expected to lead the line.

Elsewhere, Sam Durrant, who has featured heavily in recent outings, could play against his former club.

A win tonight will see Rovers complete a double over Barry Lewtas' side, with Brad Lyons' brace earning Rovers a 2-1 win against the Reds back in December.

If Rovers are to pick up a victory, it will be well earned considering Liverpool's fine recent record on the road.

That defeat to Manchester City was just their first in their last six trips, which dates all the way back to October.

Tonight's game will be streamed live on our YouTube channel, with the coverage beginning at 6.55pm.

Kick-off against the Merseysiders is at 7pm this evening.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Match Previews

Preview: Everton Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

9 April 2021

Following an unbeaten March, Rovers Under-23s will be hoping for similar fortunes as they kick-off April with a trip to Southport to take on Everton Under-23s.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s

19 March 2021

Rovers return to action this afternoon looking to extend their winning run to three games and complete a league double over Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Arsenal Under-23s 0-3 Rovers Under-23s

13 March 2021

Sam Burns scored a brace for the second successive game as Rovers earned back-to-back Premier League 2 Division 1 wins with a superb display at Arsenal.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Rovers Under-23s 5-1 Southampton B

8 March 2021

Sam Burns bagged a brace, as a rampant Rovers Under-23s kept their title tilt on track with a superb 5-1 victory over Southampton at the County Ground.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Barr looks at the bigger picture

10 April 2021

Billy Barr's glass was half-full after watching his side suffer their first defeat in their last six outings as Everton earned a narrow 2-1 win on Friday night.

Read full article

Development Squad

Report: Everton Under-23 2-1 Rovers Under-23s

9 April 2021

Sam Burns kept up his fine goalscoring form, but he couldn’t prevent Rovers Under-23s from slipping to a narrow 2-1 defeat away to Everton.

Read full article

Development Squad

U23s: Liverpool date switch

6 April 2021

Rovers Under-23s’ next home game has been moved to a new date.

Read full article

Development Squad

Burns nominated for Player of the Month

6 April 2021

Rovers Under-23s forward Sam Burns has been shortlisted for March’s Premier League 2 Player of the Month award.

Read full article

View more