Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Liverpool Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s will be aiming to return to winning ways at the first time of asking when Liverpool make the trip to Leyland in Premier League 2 Division 1 this evening.

Rovers suffered a surprise defeat against the Reds' Merseyside rivals Everton last week, with Sam Burns' strike only a consolation in the 2-1 defeat against the Blues in Southport.

As for the Reds, they come into the game on the back of a narrow 3-2 defeat at Manchester City last time out.

Joe Hardy scored a brace in that game and he's expected to be in the starting XI once more having found the net five times in his last three outings.

Blackburn-born Leighton Clarkson is also set to join Hardy in the team, with the self-confessed Rovers fan a big part of Liverpool's Under-23s set-up this term.

For Rovers, Billy Barr could hand more minutes to Dan Butterworth, who returned from an ankle injury to feature for 74 minutes against the Toffees.

Burns, who has been in superb form recently, is once more expected to lead the line.

Elsewhere, Sam Durrant, who has featured heavily in recent outings, could play against his former club.

A win tonight will see Rovers complete a double over Barry Lewtas' side, with Brad Lyons' brace earning Rovers a 2-1 win against the Reds back in December.

If Rovers are to pick up a victory, it will be well earned considering Liverpool's fine recent record on the road.

That defeat to Manchester City was just their first in their last six trips, which dates all the way back to October.

Tonight's game will be streamed live on our YouTube channel, with the coverage beginning at 6.55pm.

Kick-off against the Merseysiders is at 7pm this evening.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.