Preview: Rovers v Huddersfield Town

Rovers return to action for the penultimate home game of the season when Huddersfield Town visit Ewood Park this afternoon.

Tony Mowbray's side will be aiming to return to winning ways following the disappointing defeat against Sheffield Wednesday in midweek.

As for Huddersfield, they come into today's clash on the back of a defeat to Barnsley and sit three points and three places below Rovers in the table.

Mowbray has been provided with a boost following Ryan Nyambe's return to training, but Jarrad Branthwaite remains out for the rest of the campaign with an ankle injury.

Sam Gallagher scored in the last meeting between the sides as Rovers suffered a defeat at the John Smith's Stadium back in December, and he looks likely to start against the Terriers this time around.

As for Town, Alex Vallejo (head), Daniel Grant (thigh), Demeaco Duhaney (hamstring), Oumar Niasse (groin) and Christopher Schindler (knee) are all unavailable for selection.

Carel Eiting and Harry Toffolo have both recovered from knee and back injuries respectively and could feature, whilst Pipa is touch-and-go to play a part.

And ahead of the contest, Corberan's targeting his side getting to 50 points with a victory in East Lancashire.

“We know how difficult Rovers will be. Our level of determination and passion has to be massive for us to get points.

“We know that 47 points won't be enough to achieve our target. Our concentration, attention and focus have to be on this.

"We have to show our levels of determination and intensity to get to 50 points this weekend.

"Rovers want to play; they have that mentality and that's why they play with many attacking players.

"They like to make movements in the offensive half and are dynamic. Defensively they are aggressive."

