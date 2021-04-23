Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Derby County Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s return to action this evening when they take on Derby County at Leyland.

It's the second home game in the space of a few days for Billy Barr's charges, who will look to return to winning ways following the heartbreaking late draw against Liverpool on Monday.

Blackburn-born Rovers fan Leighton Clarkson was the man who snatched a late equaliser for the Reds, with his strike securing a share of the spoils after Isaac Whitehall's brace had put Rovers ahead on two occasions in the 2-2 draw.

Second-placed Rovers can't catch table-topping Manchester City, who sit 10 points clear at the summit with only three games remaining.

However, a win will see Barr's youngsters keep hold of second place for the time being, with Chelsea a point and a place below them in the table.

The last encounter against the Rams was an entertaining one and Rovers can complete a league double over Pat Lyons' team with a victory this evening.

Brad Lyons opened the scoring in Loughborough back in December before Harry Chapman's brace and further finishes from Joe Nolan and Tyrhys Dolan secured an emphatic 5-3 win against a County side who had Louie Sibley sent off.

Derby suffered defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last week, with Charlie Cresswell's goal counting for nothing in the 3-1 loss down in Sussex.

Barr's expected to have the same squad available to him for this evening's meeting, although he could make changes in a bid to freshen things up.

He may not want to risk Dan Butterworth again following his injury-hit campaign, meaning Connor McBride could feature after being an unused substitute on Monday night.

Tonight's game will be streamed live on our YouTube channel, with the coverage beginning at 6.55pm.

Kick-off against the Rams is at 7pm this evening.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.