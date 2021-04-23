Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Development Squad

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Derby County Under-23s

A look ahead to tonight's Premier League 2 Division 1 encounter

2 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Under-23s return to action this evening when they take on Derby County at Leyland.

It's the second home game in the space of a few days for Billy Barr's charges, who will look to return to winning ways following the heartbreaking late draw against Liverpool on Monday.

Blackburn-born Rovers fan Leighton Clarkson was the man who snatched a late equaliser for the Reds, with his strike securing a share of the spoils after Isaac Whitehall's brace had put Rovers ahead on two occasions in the 2-2 draw.

Second-placed Rovers can't catch table-topping Manchester City, who sit 10 points clear at the summit with only three games remaining.

However, a win will see Barr's youngsters keep hold of second place for the time being, with Chelsea a point and a place below them in the table.

The last encounter against the Rams was an entertaining one and Rovers can complete a league double over Pat Lyons' team with a victory this evening.

Brad Lyons opened the scoring in Loughborough back in December before Harry Chapman's brace and further finishes from Joe Nolan and Tyrhys Dolan secured an emphatic 5-3 win against a County side who had Louie Sibley sent off.

Derby suffered defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion last week, with Charlie Cresswell's goal counting for nothing in the 3-1 loss down in Sussex.

Barr's expected to have the same squad available to him for this evening's meeting, although he could make changes in a bid to freshen things up.

He may not want to risk Dan Butterworth again following his injury-hit campaign, meaning Connor McBride could feature after being an unused substitute on Monday night.

Tonight's game will be streamed live on our YouTube channel, with the coverage beginning at 6.55pm.

Kick-off against the Rams is at 7pm this evening.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Development Squad

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Liverpool Under-23s

19 April 2021

Rovers Under-23s will be aiming to return to winning ways at the first time of asking when Liverpool make the trip to Leyland in Premier League 2 Division 1 this evening.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Everton Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

9 April 2021

Following an unbeaten March, Rovers Under-23s will be hoping for similar fortunes as they kick-off April with a trip to Southport to take on Everton Under-23s.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s

19 March 2021

Rovers return to action this afternoon looking to extend their winning run to three games and complete a league double over Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s.

Read full article

Match Reports

Report: Arsenal Under-23s 0-3 Rovers Under-23s

13 March 2021

Sam Burns scored a brace for the second successive game as Rovers earned back-to-back Premier League 2 Division 1 wins with a superb display at Arsenal.

Read full article

Development Squad

Development Squad

Isaac keen to keep adding goals to his game

21 Hours ago

Read full article

Development Squad

Highlights: Rovers Under-23s 2-2 Liverpool Under-23s

21 April 2021

Read full article

Development Squad

Gallery: Rovers Under-23s 2-2 Liverpool Under-23s

20 April 2021

Read full article

Development Squad

Barr: Positives to take for our young group

20 April 2021

Billy Barr says his side should be proud of their efforts following the late draw with Liverpool Under-23s on Monday night.

Read full article

View more