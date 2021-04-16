Preview: Rovers v Derby County

Rovers return to action this evening as Tony Mowbray's men welcome Derby County to Ewood Park.

Having picked up a deserved point at Cardiff City last time out, Mowbray's men will be aiming for better this time around against a County side who have lost their last two games.

A similar result to the last meeting will be perfect for Rovers, with Bradley Johnson's brace coming either side of strikes from Tyrhys Dolan and Adam Armstrong to secure an emphatic 4-0 win at Pride Park back in September.

Ahead of tonight's contest, Mowbray has been given a boost thanks to the return to fitness for both Corry Evans and Joe Rothwell.

The pair missed the trip to Cardiff at the weekend but have trained this week and are back available to feature.

As for Wayne Rooney's Derby, Nathan Byrne is back in the squad after missing last weekend's 1-0 defeat at Norwich City.

However, Matt Clarke is a doubt whilst Martyn Waghorn, Lee Gregory and George Edmundson will definitely miss out.

Krystian Bielik and Curtis Davies remain long-term absentees for the Rams.

And Rooney admits his side will be in for a tough encounter against a Rovers side who will be eager to end the campaign as strongly as possible.

"Ideally, we want six points from the matches, but first up is what we expect to be a tough game up at Blackburn on Friday," the Rams chief told the official Derby County website.

“They are a good team, not in the best of form but a very good team regardless.

"They play a similar way to Norwich, but maybe not with their quality, so we know what to expect going up there.

“Without doubt, there are two or three teams above us who are right in the middle of it like ourselves, but we have to focus on just us."

A reminder that kick-off is at 6pm later on today.

