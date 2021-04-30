Preview: Chelsea Under-23s v Rovers Under-23s

Rovers Under-23s hit the road for the final time this season to take on Chelsea Under-23s at Kingsmeadow.

In what will be the first of two meetings between the sides in the space of a week, Billy Barr's youngsters will be eager to return to winning ways following the surprise defeat to Derby County at Leyland last time out.

The Rams ran out 2-0 winners against a Rovers side who struggled to really get going in the contest on home turf.

Ahead of this evening's test, Barr's been boosted by defensive reinforcements for the trip south, with two centre backs available for selection in Surrey.

Tony Mowbray revealed that Daniel Ayala is expected to play a part following his return from injury, whilst Sam Barnes should make it having sat out the game against Derby last week.

For Ayala, it will be a first outing in 2021, with the Spaniard unavailable since hobbling off against Huddersfield Town in late December.

Elsewhere, Dan Butterworth is also likely to be back in the team having not been risked against Derby.

As for Chelsea, the Blues sit a point and a place below Rovers in the table in fourth.

This evening's hosts suffered a first defeat in their last eight outings when they went to Manchester United last week.

Goals from Myles Peart-Harris and Henry Lawrence weren't enough as United ran out 4-2 winners at Leigh Sports Village.

And ahead of the game, Barr believes his side will be refreshed and ready to go having had a week without a fixture.

“They’re up there and are fighting for second place," he told iFollow Rovers when analysing Chelsea.

“We’ll do our work accordingly, as we always do, and see how we are.

“We’ve been careful. We’ve been in all week in the build up to the game and we’ll be doing what we can to ensure we’re revitalised and give a good account of ourselves down there.”

Kick-off against the Blues is at 7pm this evening.

Fans are reminded that there will be no access to the ground, with the game played behind closed doors at this time.