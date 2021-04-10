Preview: Cardiff City v Rovers

Rovers return to action later today with a long trip to south Wales on the agenda as Tony Mowbray's men take on Cardiff City.

The last meeting at the Cardiff City Stadium was a memorable one for Rovers, with Adam Armstrong netting the winner with a strike from 45-yards, which earned the frontman the Rovers Goal of the Season award.

Armstrong's effort arrived with the score locked at 2-2. Will Vaulks put the hosts ahead early on, only for Danny Graham to level things up with what would turn out to be his final goal in Rovers colours.

Robert Glazel put Cardiff back in front just before the break before Dominic Samuel equalised just a minute into the second half.

Ahead of this meeting, both bosses have injury issues ahead of the clash in south Wales.

Rovers will be without Joe Rankin-Costello, who joins Bradley Dack and Scott Wharton in being out for the remainder of the season.

However, Tony Mowbray has revealed that Joe Rothwell should make the squad, whilst Lewis Travis is amongst the travelling party.

For City, the Bluebirds will be without captain Sean Morrison once again due to a calf strain he suffered in the loss to Nottingham Forest last week.

Joel Bagan has undergone shoulder surgery and will play no part, whilst Joe Bennett, who played under Mowbray during their time together at Middlesbrough, is still working on his recovery from an ACL injury.

Rovers will be desperate to arrest their disappointing form, whilst Cardiff have also gone through a recent sticky patch having suffered back-to-back defeats to Nottingham Forest and Sheffield Wednesday without scoring.

And Bluebirds boss Mick McCarthy is expecting a real battle at the Cardiff City Stadium later on today.

"Tony Mowbray's side will be a good footballing team, there's no doubt about that," McCarthy told the officlal Cardiff City website.

"They've got pace up front and Tony's teams will always get the ball down and pass it through the lines, so it will be an interesting game.

"You'll learn about the reaction though. The only way you can get back to it is by doing what we did previously.

"That was that we all worked damned hard individually and for each other and we were a real good team.

"That's what we want to continue to be. Individually we're not going to win games but collectively, as we've proven, we can be a good side."

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this evening's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on this afternoon.