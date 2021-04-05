Preview: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

Rovers return to action this afternoon as Tony Mowbray's charges aim to get back on track against AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries head north on the back of a home victory over Middlesbrough on Friday, whilst Rovers will be eager to return to winning ways following the loss at Wycombe Wanderers last time out.

A win for Rovers would see the hosts leapfrog Bristol City, depending on how the Robins get on at Coventry City.

As for Bournemouth, victory will put them in the play-off places, although that depends on results going their way involving Barnsley and/or Reading.

As far as the team is concerned, Lewis Travis, Adam Armstrong and Jacob Davenport all missed out on Rovers' game against Wycombe last time out, with Armstrong the likeliest to return today.



The striker has sat out the last couple of outings but could well be in line to feature having come through training unscathed in the build up to today's encounter.

Armstrong scored against the Cherries in the last meeting between the two sides on the opening day of the season.

However, it counted for nothing in Dorset, with Arnaut Danjuma netting the winner in a 3-2 victory for the hosts on the south coast.

In terms of Jonathan Woodgate's squad, Jefferson Lerma returned to the starting XI against Middlesbrough and is expected to retain his place,

Woodgate will be without Lewis Cook, who remaisn sidelined, but David Brooks has travelled and could be in contention to play a part.



Woodgate has plenty of other options to choose from should the visitors decide to freshen things up, with Shane Long and ex-Preston North End enforcer Ben Pearson options if needed.

And Woodgate admits his side will have to work hard to get one over Mowbray's men this afternoon.

“They’re a good footballing team," he told the official AFC Bournemouth website.

“I know they got beat in the last game at Wycombe, but Tony Mowbray gets his teams to play good football.

“He’s an all-round good guy who loves football, adores it, studies football and is a footballing man.

“He’s someone who I have a huge amount of respect for.

“It’s an away game and it will be difficult for us.

“You have pride in your performances wherever you are in the table."

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on this afternoon.