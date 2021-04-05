Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

A look ahead to this afternoon's game against the Cherries at Ewood Park

5 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers return to action this afternoon as Tony Mowbray's charges aim to get back on track against AFC Bournemouth.

The Cherries head north on the back of a home victory over Middlesbrough on Friday, whilst Rovers will be eager to return to winning ways following the loss at Wycombe Wanderers last time out.

A win for Rovers would see the hosts leapfrog Bristol City, depending on how the Robins get on at Coventry City.

As for Bournemouth, victory will put them in the play-off places, although that depends on results going their way involving Barnsley and/or Reading.

As far as the team is concerned, Lewis Travis, Adam Armstrong and Jacob Davenport all missed out on Rovers' game against Wycombe last time out, with Armstrong the likeliest to return today.

The striker has sat out the last couple of outings but could well be in line to feature having come through training unscathed in the build up to today's encounter.

Armstrong scored against the Cherries in the last meeting between the two sides on the opening day of the season.

However, it counted for nothing in Dorset, with Arnaut Danjuma netting the winner in a 3-2 victory for the hosts on the south coast.

In terms of Jonathan Woodgate's squad, Jefferson Lerma returned to the starting XI against Middlesbrough and is expected to retain his place,

Woodgate will be without Lewis Cook, who remaisn sidelined, but David Brooks has travelled and could be in contention to play a part.

Woodgate has plenty of other options to choose from should the visitors decide to freshen things up, with Shane Long and ex-Preston North End enforcer Ben Pearson options if needed.

And Woodgate admits his side will have to work hard to get one over Mowbray's men this afternoon.

“They’re a good footballing team," he told the official AFC Bournemouth website.

“I know they got beat in the last game at Wycombe, but Tony Mowbray gets his teams to play good football.

“He’s an all-round good guy who loves football, adores it, studies football and is a footballing man.

“He’s someone who I have a huge amount of respect for.

“It’s an away game and it will be difficult for us.

“You have pride in your performances wherever you are in the table."

Supporters can still purchase a live video match pass for only £10 for this afternoon's contest. To purchase yours, please click here.

A reminder that kick-off is at 3pm later on this afternoon.


Advertisement block

Match Previews

Match Previews

Preview: Wycombe Wanderers v Rovers

2 April 2021

Rovers return to action later this afternoon for game number 39 of the Sky Bet Championship season at Wycombe Wanderers.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Norwich City v Rovers

20 March 2021

Rovers return to action this afternoon when Tony Mowbray takes his side to East Anglia to take on Norwich City.

Read full article

Match Previews

FAYC preview: Rovers Under-18s v Arsenal Under-18s

20 March 2021

Rovers Under-18s are in action this afternoon against Arsenal in round four of the FA Youth Cup at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Match Previews

Preview: Rovers Under-23s v Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s

19 March 2021

Rovers return to action this afternoon looking to extend their winning run to three games and complete a league double over Brighton & Hove Albion Under-23s.

Read full article

View more