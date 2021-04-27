Practice makes perfect

If at first you don't succeed try, try and try again.

That's a motto that plenty live by and Rovers top goalscorer Adam Armstrong is no different.

His second hat-trick of the season arrived in the 5-2 home demolition against Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park to bring his tally up to 25 goals in all competitions.

The 24-year-old picked up the Goal of the Season award for his effort against Cardiff City last season, and whilst he's got two of his finishes in the running for this term's prize, we've seen more of the scruffy but just as valuable goals this campaign.

So what's been the secret to his close range ruthlessness?

“Positioning is something I work hard at every day," he explained to iFollow Rovers.

“It’s about where to be when the ball goes out wide and I’ve been reaping the rewards from that this season.

“I’ve done well in my career being in and around the right areas, but you’ve always got to work on it and that’s what I’ve done.

“Hat-tricks are hat-tricks and it’s a great feeling whenever I score a goal.

“It was 200th career start and to get a hat-trick in it and make it 25 for the season is an unbelievable feeling.”