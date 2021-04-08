Positive news on the injury front

Tony Mowbray has revealed that Joe Rothwell and Lewis Travis are likely to both be available for this weekend's trip to Cardiff City.

Rothwell limped off early on against AFC Bournemouth on Monday, but scans have revealed no significant damage to the player.

Travis, meanwhile, has been out for almost a month having not played since Brentford made the trip to Ewood Park last month.

However, both are set to link up with the rest of the squad for Saturday's encounter in the Welsh capital.

“Joe Rothwell has every chance that he might train tomorrow," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers.

“He felt a twinge behind his knee and was worried about the pain more than the the potential injury.

“I expect he’ll train tomorrow and put himself up for travelling to Cardiff.

“With Travis, he’s not a lad who’s been injured a lot since I’ve been here.

“Yet he got quite a bad one earlier in the season and had to get back up to speed.

“We’ve missed Travis, with that combative edge he brings.

“We’ll see if we risk him this weekend, whether we throw him in or not," the boss said.

“You don’t want to have to carry players and we’ll have to make sure that Trav’s right at his maximum.

“Travis at his best is a very good footballer who breaks play up and moves the team forward.

“That’s what we’re hoping to see over the coming weeks of the season.

And as for Adam Armstrong, who featured for the full 90 minutes on Monday, Mowbray's positive that the 24-year-old can go again having come through the test against the Cherries unscathed.

“There have been no complaints from Adam," the boss added.

“When you’re so dynamic, you have to let your body go to the maximum.

“Against Bristol City, I felt he was holding back a little bit.

“He could have scored at the weekend and it’s been good to have him back.

“He’s looked sharp in training and hopefully that can manifest into goals."