One of our own

Rovers Ladies head coach Katie Quinlan expressed her pride at seeing Regional Talent Club graduate Aimee Hodgson earn her first contract at the Club.

The midfielder, who turned 18 last month, came through the ranks at Rovers, spending six seasons with the RTC before graduating at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Moving up into the first team in 2020-21, she has made 18 appearances in all competitions to date, including 13 starts, ahead of signing a contract to keep her at the Club until at least June 2022.

“I’m really proud of Aimee,” Quinlan, who has watched Hodgson closely during her role as RTC Technical Director, commented. “She’s worked really hard to get into the position she is in now.

“We’re proud as a Club of everyone who has been involved in coming through the RTC. I think that speaks volumes for what we’ve done to support her.

“She’s been brilliant all the way through her RTC career. She also had some interest from England at youth level and that’s coming to fruition now she’s in the senior setup at Rovers.

“As a first team squad, we are the youngest squad in the league, which is a great thing to be a part of to support those individuals as well as those coming in on loan.

“Especially for an RTC graduate to make it into the first team environment, and now receiving a contract, is brilliant for us.

“I’m absolutely delighted for her, her family and the Club as a whole.”

After collecting the RTC’s Outstanding Contribution Award, she moved into Development Team football, but two injuries put pay to any minutes on the pitch last season.

Quinlan is thrilled to see her progress over the years and how she is now blossoming within the first team setup.

The Rovers coach added: “Aimee had a difficult start last season when she stepped up from the RTC into Development Team football. She sustained a collarbone injury twice, so she had a really tough start.

“She’s bounced back brilliantly. Since she came into the training environment, she’s shown her grit and determination.

“For us, Aimee completely epitomises us as a Club in terms of our motto in showing hard work and skill, so I’m delighted that she is getting recognition for what she does best.”