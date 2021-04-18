Skip to site footer
"Now’s the time to end the season strongly"

Lewis Travis is hopeful that Rovers can end 2020-21 in fine form following a frustrating campaign

1 Hour ago

Lewis Travis openly admits that Rovers have let themselves down this season, but the 23-year-old's targeting a strong end to the campaign to ensure Tony Mowbray's men hit the ground running when nect term comes around.

Travis, who has suffered an injury-hit season in 2020-21, featured for the full 90 minutes in the win over Derby County on Friday night.

The three points got Rovers back on track following a frustrating run of results.

And whilst it's just a solitary victory, Travis is hopeful that it can provide a springboard for a run of positive results in the final four outings of the term.

“It was my first 90 minutes in a while and we’re all happy to have got the win," the midfield enforcer told iFollow Rovers after the contest against the Rams.

“We didn’t play great but managed to get the three points, a much-needed three points.

“We’ve been pushing for the top six at times this season, but the run we’ve been on meant we were looking over our shoulder a little bit.

“You don’t want to look behind you, but we’re miles better than what we’ve shown most weeks and have underachieved this season.

“We all know we’ve underachieved but now’s the time to end the season strongly and ensure we start next season in a positive mood," he added.

“We’ve all said how the aim is to get a top-half finish now and to win all of the remaining games.

“I want to end the season right on a personal level and already have my eyes on next term.”


