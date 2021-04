Rovers and Derby County have agreed a new date for this weekend’s Championship fixture at Ewood Park.

Out of respect to HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral service, which will take place in Windsor at 3pm on Saturday April 17th, Rovers’ game against Derby has been brought forward to Friday April 16th, kick-off 6pm.

Rovers will be looking to complete a league double over Wayne Rooney's side, having defeated the Rams 4-0 at Pride Park back in September.