Mowbray: We'll have to be up for the fight

Tony Mowbray knows Sheffield Wednesday will be scrapping for everything this evening and says his side will need to match the Owls physically.

The showdown in the Steel City tonight is a huge game for the hosts, who could be relegated tonight if they suffer defeat to Rovers and Derby County win at Preston North End.

As for the visitors, Mowbray's men will go into the game boosted by the win over Derby last time out.

It's a chance to make it two wins from two and seven points from a possible nine from the last three games.

And the boss knows the magnitude of the encounter at Hillsborough this evening.

“It’s a massive, massive, massive game," he told iFollow Rovers.

“You can’t highlight how important the game is for Sheffield Wednesday.

“We have to go into this game and make sure we’re ready for it. It will be a physical battle.

“Sometimes there’s an anxiety for the opposition in these games as well.

“Sometimes they’re so desperate that they get it forward quickly and forget how to play.

“I’ve been there over my 20 years in football management, seeing that anxiety.

“If you do go forward early and the opponents are any good, you might not get the ball back for the next 10 minutes.

“Let’s see how the game goes, but what I do know is that we can’t pretend we’re Real Madrid, pass it around at the back and dominate against a Sheffield Wednesday side who will be on the front foot and aggressive," he highlighted.

“Corners, free kicks, they’ll be doing all they can to get the ball in out box.

“We’ve studied them, we know how they play, we’re ready for this game and we’ll go there with the aim of winning.

“We have to match the physical element, but we have to play our game as well and not get caught up in a scrappy game where you can’t get your foot on the ball and find the spaces on the pitch.”