Mowbray: The game ran away from us

The boss gives his reaction to the defeat to AFC Bournemouth

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray was left frustrated by the quality shown by his side in both boxes following the 2-0 defeat at home to AFC Bournemouth.

Goals from Philip Billing and Arnaut Danjuma did the damage for the play-off chasing Cherries at a chilly Ewood Park.

Rovers had a late chance to get themselves on the scoresheet, but Asmir Begovic was in the way to preserve his side's clean sheet by saving Adam Armstrong's penalty in the final moments.

“We had spells in the game and got a grip of the first-half," the boss began when reflecting on the game with iFollow Rovers.

“We were in the ascendancy in the first-half and seemed to have lots of half-chances, shots from outside the box.

“When you play against these sort of teams, their quality at the top end can really hurt you at any given minute in any game.

“The first goal came out of nothing really and after we’d been the team huffing and puffing without being scintillating.

“The ball broke kindly and it was in the back of the net, but it wasn’t one I really saw coming.

“I think the second-half was pretty similar, we went more direct," he added.

“We put Sam [Gallagher] on, we made the game scruffier and they made sure they were solid at the back.

“The game ran way from us when they got their second through poor decision making from us.

“We didn’t deserve to win, whether we did enough to draw, I’m not too sure.”


