Mowbray: The first goal gave us a boost

Tony Mowbray was a happy man after seeing his side battle back from a goal down to earn all three points against Derby County.

After going behind following Tom Lawrence's header, Rovers fought hard to earn victory.

Sam Gallagher nodded home an equaliser just before the break to give Rovers a timely boost going into the interval.

The hosts grew into the game and Harvey Elliott thumped home the winner midway through the second half.

Rovers had to ride their luck though, with Thomas Kaminski producing some fine stops and Nathan Byrne hitting the post.

But Mowbray felt his side just about deserved their victory and felt there could and should have been more goals for his team.

“The first goal for us gave the team that confidence," the boss reflected after the match.

“I can’t remember playing without that control for a long time, and yet we won the game.

“Adam [Armstrong] could have a hat-trick tonight against a good football team with a good structure.

“We’ll take the points and move on, there’s still four games to go.

“I think there should have been a sending off for one of their players when Adam Armstrong was taken down, and they had a shout for a penalty at the other end.

“I was a bit disappointed with the performance levels of the team in the first half, but we raised it in the second and had the chances to add to the tally.

“It’s important for us to get to 50 points, we’ve done that now.

“There’s four games remaining and we have 12 points to play for so let’s aim to pick up all 12.”