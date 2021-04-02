Mowbray: We lacked that quality in the final third

Tony Mowbray felt his side didn't do enough to get anything from the game following the defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

Fred Onyedinma's powerful header proved to be the difference on a disappointing day in Buckinghamshire on Rovers' first ever trip to Adams Park.

Rovers had plenty of the ball, but didn't do enough with it and Mowbray was left frustrated by his side's lack of cutting edge against Gareth Ainsworth's hosts.

“It’s one we’ve seen before quite a few times," he reflected to iFollow Rovers after the game.

“We huffed and puffed but ultimately lacked the quality in the final third to make the difference.

“We fell short today. We had a lot of the ball today but couldn’t do enough with it to get the point.

“We lost the game on a set piece, one of their strengths. It’s frustrating for us and we’re hugely disappointed.

“It’s happened a lot this season. All you can do is keep working on it. This is the team we’ve got, a team that can beat anybody in this league.

“We saw how difficult it was for us to take on a team who are fighting for everything at the bottom of the division.

“Credit to Wycombe because they fought for every ball and cleared their lines before putting us under pressure with the delivery into the box," he added.

“You have to defend when the ball comes into the box and on that one occasion we just didn’t do that enough.”