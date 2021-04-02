Skip to site footer
Club News

Mowbray: Chairboys a team that epitomises their manager

The boss has been looking ahead to this afternoon's contest with Wycombe Wanderers

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says Rovers will need to be prepared for a battle against a Wycombe Wanderers side who are fighting for Sky Bet Championship survival.

Although Rovers won 5-0 in the meeting at Ewood Park in September, Wycombe have been tough to beat since during their maiden campaign in the Championship.

And ahead of today's contest, a first ever visit to Adams Park, Mowbray says Rovers can come unstuck if they don't match the Chairboys, who are managed by self-confessed Rovers fan Gareth Ainsworth.

“Wycombe are fighting tooth and nail for every point they can get," the boss said to iFollow Rovers when looking ahead to the encounter.

“They got a good point against Coventry in their last game and recently beat Preston.

“They will fight and scrap, they put balls into the box, they have huge, big players and a big heart.

“They epitomise their manager with the desire and the drive.

“It’s a difficult game for anybody because you know what’s coming.”


