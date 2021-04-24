Mowbray: A meeting of two similar sides

Tony Mowbray believes this afternoon's encounter against Huddersfield Town should be an entertaining encounter between two teams who have suffered with inconsistency this term.

Like Rovers, it's been an up and down campaign for the Terriers, who have earned eye-catching wins over promotion chasing Swansea City and Watford during 2020-21.

However, they also suffered a 7-0 thumping at Norwich City earlier this month.

Rovers will be eager for revenge considering Town snatched a late victory in the last meeting back in December thanks to Naby Sarr's brace at the John Smith's Stadium.

“We’ve had similar seasons to one another," Mowbray told iFollow Rovers when discussing Carlos Corberan's visitors.

“At their best they can be very good, and yet they can lose 7-0, as they did at Norwich.

“I think they will be pretty focused coming to us and hurting having lost to Barnsley in their last game.

“They’ll bring some ammunition with the fast, quick and dynamic players that they have.

“If anything, it’s one of those games where they can really hurt you when you have too much possession and they transition really fast when breaking away.

“They are vulnerable themselves with the season they’ve had, the points they’ve accrued," the boss added.

“I remember us conceding some disappointing goals in the last meeting, [Naby] Sarr scoring both.

“We had the chances, didn’t take them and lost 2-1.”