Club News

Match pass: Wycombe Wanderers v Rovers

Join us on iFollow Rovers for all the action against the Chairboys later on today

5 Hours ago

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the final games of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Gareth Ainsworth's Chairboys.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against Wycombe is at 3pm this afternoon (Friday 2nd April).


