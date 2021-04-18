Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Match pass: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

Join us on iFollow Rovers for the clash against the Owls

3 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the final games of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Darren Moore's hosts.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Owls is at 7pm on Tuesday 20th April.


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Reading

27 October 2020

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this evening's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Reading at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Preston North End v Rovers

24 November 2020

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Preston North End at Deepdale.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Queens Park Rangers v Rovers

6 February 2021

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for this afternoon's Sky Bet Championship encounter away at Queens Park Rangers.

Read full article

Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Luton Town

30 January 2021

Supporters can still purchase a match pass for today's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Luton Town at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

We showed out character, says Gally

Just now

Read full article

Club News

"Now’s the time to end the season strongly"

1 Hour ago

Lewis Travis openly admits that Rovers have let themselves down this season, but the 23-year-old's targeting a strong end to the campaign to ensure Tony Mowbray's men hit the ground running when nect...

Read full article

Club News

Points better than the performance

21 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

Gallagher: A big weight lifted

22 Hours ago

Sam Gallagher cut a relieved figure as Rovers returned to winning ways with a vital victory over Derby County on Friday night.

Read full article

View more