Match pass: Sheffield Wednesday v Rovers

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Tuesday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the final games of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Darren Moore's hosts.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Owls is at 7pm on Tuesday 20th April.