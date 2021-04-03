Skip to site footer
Match pass: Rovers v AFC Bournemouth

Join us for the encounter against the Cherries at Ewood Park on Monday afternoon

1 Hour ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for Monday's Sky Bet Championship encounter against AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the final games of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Jonathan Woodgate's visitors.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Dorset club is at 3pm on Monday 5th April.


