Club News

Match pass: Rovers v Huddersfield Town

Join us for all the action against the Terriers at Ewood Park

3 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for tonight's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the final games of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Carlos Corberan's visitors.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Terriers is at 3pm on Saturday 24th April.


