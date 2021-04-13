Skip to site footer
Match pass: Rovers v Derby County

Join us for a Friday night under the lights against the Rams at Ewood Park

6 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for the upcoming Sky Bet Championship encounter against Derby County at Ewood Park.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the final games of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Wayne Rooney's visitors.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Rams  is at 6pm on Friday 16th April.


