Club News

Match pass: Cardiff City v Rovers

Join us for all the action down in south Wales this weekend against the Bluebirds

2 Hours ago

Supporters can now purchase a match pass for this weekend's Sky Bet Championship encounter against Cardiff City at the Cardiff City Stadium.

With games still being played behind closed doors, the match pass is your best option to watch Rovers during the final games of the 2020-21 campaign.

A match pass allows you to live video stream or listen to live audio commentary of Rovers matches, depending on availability due to broadcasting restrictions.

 

A live video match pass is only £10 for our contest against Mick McCarthy's charges.

If you'd like to purchase your match pass, please click here.

Kick-off against the Bluebirds is at 3pm on Saturday 10th April.


