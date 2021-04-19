Skip to site footer
BLACKBURN ROVERS badge - Link to home

BLACKBURN ROVERS

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select ahead of Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday!

Rovers head to the Steel City tomorrow evening to take on the Owls

4 Hours ago

Sponsored by

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of tomorrow's game against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough.

And ahead of the contest, our FREE Rovers Select game offers you the chance to earn a big cash prize.

So what is the game all about and how does it work?

Rovers Select is an exciting game for fans to compete on a peer-vs-peer level to predict the outcome of match events; the number of goals, assists, shots on goal, corners and more.

Fans answer a handful of questions about the match for a chance to win a share of a £500 cash prize-pool every match, whilst tracking performance on the live leaderboard.

Rovers Select is available on our new app, which allows supporters to keep up to date on all club news, reports, fixtures, results and much more.

Supporters can download the app and play Rovers Select via Apple iOS, Google Play or online, by clicking here!


Advertisement block

Related articles

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select ahead of Easter Monday!

3 April 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of Easter Monday's game against AFC Bournemouth at Ewood Park.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select ahead of Good Friday!!

1 April 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of Good Friday's game against Wycombe Wanderers at Adams Park.

Read full article

Club News

Rovers Select: Play for £2,000 prize pool ahead of England v San Marino!

25 March 2021

It’s the international break and Tony Mowbray’s side are out of action until the Championship clash with Wycombe Wanderers on Friday 2rd April.

Read full article

Club News

Make your predictions with Rovers Select for this weekend!

19 March 2021

Rovers Select is back and available for you to make your selections ahead of this evening's game against Norwich City at Carrow Road.

Read full article

Club News

Club News

Rovers pair named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week!

1 Hour ago

Sam Gallagher and Harvey Elliott have both been named in the Sky Bet Championship's Team of the Week.

Read full article

Club News

Decision to make with Darragh

3 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray says he'll decide on whether Darragh Lenihan will feature at Sheffield Wednesday, but admits he won't rush the defender back.

Read full article

Club News

Trav looks ahead to the final four

23 Hours ago

Read full article

Club News

🧠 Brains of Brockhall: QF - Dack 🆚 Wharton

18 April 2021

Read full article

View more