Loan Rovers: Carter and Chapman in the goals and a clean sheet for Pickering!

It was a mixed midweek for the Rovers players who are currently featuring out on loan with other teams.

The following players are all currently plying their trade away from Ewood Park:

Charlie Mulgrew

Harry Pickering

Harry Chapman

Hayden Carter

Joe Grayson

Jack Vale

Brad Lyons

Tyler Magloire

Joe Hilton

Tom White

We'll begin in League One where it was another good matchday for Hayden Carter and Burton Albion.

The Brewers earned a third successive win with an emphatic triumph at Doncaster Rovers.

Whilst Carter played his part in earning yet another clean sheet, he had an impact at the other end as well; scoring the third goal in the 3-0 win at the Keepmoat Stadium.

The goal brings his tally to four strikes in his 18-game loan spell under Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink so far.

Next up for Carter and Albion is a home game against Plymouth Argyle on Saturday, kick-off 3pm.

Elsewhere in the third tier, Harry Chapman scored again for Shrewsbury Town, but it counted for little as the Shrews suffered defeat at Oxford United.

His 51st-minute strike brought his tally to seven goals in 18 games in all competitions since moving to Shropshire in January.

With Oxford 2-0 up, Chapman's effort gave Shrewsbury hope of a comeback, but Karl Robinson's hosts ran out 4-1 winners in the end.

Joe Grayson wasn't named in the matchday squad at the Kassam Stadium.

Chapman's back home on Saturday when Shrewsbury welcome Doncaster to New Meadow, whilst Grayson and Oxford host Gillingham later on in the day.

Continuing in League One, Harry Pickering played his part as Crewe Alexandra picked up a point at home to promotion-chasing Portsmouth.

There wasn't much to write home about in the 0-0 stalemate at Gresty Road, with Pickering playing the full 90 minutes.

Crewe make the short trip north to take on Wigan Athletic on Saturday, kick-off 3pm for that one.

In League Two, Brad Lyons appeared for the final 20 minutes as Morecambe earned a superb 4-1 win over Scunthorpe United at the Mazuma Stadium.

Former Rover Yann Songo'o completed the victory by firing home the fourth of the night as the Shrimps kept their automatic promotion hopes alive.

As for the rest of the Rovers loanees, Jack Vale was an unused substitute as Rochdale defeated Swindon Town in a big battle at the bottom.

Charlie Mulgrew, Tom White, Joe Hilton and Tyler Magloire all didn't have a game.