Josh going the extra mile for former team-mate!

Former Rovers youngster Josh Askew is embarking on an epic charity challenge in support of former team-mate Lewis Hardcastle.

Hardcastle, who spent his entire youth career with Rovers and captained the Under-23s side to the Premier League 2 Division 2 title in 2017-18 before joining Barrow, recently announced his retirement from professional football at the age of just 22 due to a heart condition.

Askew, who played alongside ‘Itchy’ at Rovers’ Academy from the age of 10 to 19, will be running 10 half marathons throughout April to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, who helped save his former team-mate’s life.

The 23-year-old defender, who is currently on the books at Chester, said: “When the article on Lewis came out, I remember reading it and I was in absolute shock.

“I dropped him a WhatsApp message saying ‘whatever I say now is not going to make any difference to you, but I want you to know that I’m always here for you and if there’s ever anything I can do, you know where I am’.

“He replied straight away and I remember sitting there thinking ‘is that it?’. Lewis’ career was over, I’d sent him a text and we’d probably bump into each other in a couple of years time. I couldn’t accept that that’s how it would end.

“So a few hours passed and I got an urge that I needed to do something, to put something to Lewis’ name that will hopefully spread awareness and raise money, and I came up with the idea of 10 half marathons in April.

“I’ve only ever run one half marathon before this! So I know it’s going to be tough, but hopefully I can raise as much money as possible. My target is £2,000, but I’m already at £1,500 and I’ve not even started yet."

Josh, who also played in the same age group as Rovers stars Lewis Travis, Ryan Nyambe and Joe Rankin-Costello, added: "I was with Lewis for nine years. We went all the way through the Academy system together, we stayed in the digs together at Brockhall and looking back now, I have really fond memories of us being together.

“Lewis was always the type of player you wanted in your side, because not only was he the best captain, but he led by example. He was always the one who ran harder, who would put that tackle in, who would score you that goal or who would play that perfect pass.

“He ran the show and it was an absolute honour to play with him, that’s why doing something like this for him was inevitable and if the shoe was on the other foot and my career was cut short, I know full well Lewis would do something similar for me.

“We’re a family at Blackburn Rovers – it doesn’t matter how long you’ve been out of the system or if you never even made it, as a footballer you’re still part of the family and you’re always welcome.”

Josh will run his first half marathon later today, with the remaining nine to take place predominantly around the Manchester area throughout the rest of the month, however he hopes to complete his challenge by running the final 13 miles from the Rovers Academy to Ewood Park.

To support Josh’s efforts and to raise as much money as possible for the British Heart Foundation, in support of Lewis Hardcastle, please visit https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/josh-askew2