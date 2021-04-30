Skip to site footer
“Joe’s looking forward to showing everyone that he can do it on a consistent basis"

Tony Mowbray believes Joe Rothwell will be an important player for Rovers next term

Just now

Tony Mowbray says Joe Rothwell is itching to showcase his talent on a regular basis for Rovers when next term comes around.

Having featured 41 times this campaign, Rothwell's already passed his tally of games from last season and has been trusted more as a starter in 2020-21.

The 26-year-old is capable of the spectacular, as shown with his goals against Brentford and Sheffield Wednesday earlier on this season.

However, the challenge Mowbray's always set for the former Oxford United man has been goals and assists, with his dazzling feet deserving success in the final third.

But Mowbray's a firm believer that the end product will arrive in 2021-22.

“I’ve had some good, mature talks with Joe and it’s difficult for players like him," the boss told iFollow Rovers when discussing the midfielder.

“They have such amazing talent and yet the secret is the consistency of the talent.

“He has to win games for us, he has to make the difference.

“The more players, like a Rothwell, a [Bradley] Dack or an [Adam] Armstrong, that you have in your team, the greater the chance you have of winning games.

“Joe’s looking forward to showing everyone that he can do it on a consistent basis.

“I think the penny’s dropping now. It’s not just about him in possession, it’s about him working hard off the ball as well.

“I think the Huddersfield game showed Rothwell pressing the ball extraordinarily well, winning the ball high up for the team," the boss recollected.

“On the back of those regains we scored goals.

“I’m hopeful that Joe will be a permanent fixture in the starting team and he can add the goals and the assists as well."

Having previously likened Rothwell to Said Benrahma during the Algerian's time at Brentford, Mowbray now sees similarities between his forward-thinking midfield man and the Sky Bet Championship's newly-crowned Player of the Year - Norwich City's Emi Buendia.

“He gets shown with the statistics where he is in this league compared to a Buendia, who you might feel plays in a similar position," Mowbray added.

“Buendia is well into double figures for assists, never mind his goals.

“So Joe needs to make sure his numbers are right up there with the top players in this league, never mind the superstars in the Premier League.

“That’s the journey he’s on."


