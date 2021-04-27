Ryan Nyambe felt Rovers were back at their best at the weekend, and believes the 5-2 win over Huddersfield Town was one of the team's most impressive showings of the season.

Nyambe was back in the side and rampaging down the right having sat out the midweek trip to Sheffield Wednesday with a foot injury.

The victory was quite a way for the Namibia international to mark his 150th senior start for the club, and whilst he was thrilled to play his part, there was a tinge of disappointment that the win was a bright light in what's been a dark last few weeks for Rovers.

“It felt great out there, it was a good win for us and something that we all needed," the 23-year-old told iFollow Rovers.

“It was probably one of our best games of the season.

“We flew in there, the pressing was high, the play was good, overall it was a great game.

“We’ve had to go through a difficult period and it’s been tough, but to get a result like the one at the weekend just makes everyone feel better.

“Everyone knows it’s not been easy for us over recent weeks, but the result at the weekend shows what we can do.

“If we want to get in the play-offs next season then these sort of runs are something we need to sort out," he added defiantly.

“We can’t go through it again and we need to treat this as a learning experience.

“We have the quality, it’s just about getting that fluency together on a consistent basis.”