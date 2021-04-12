Skip to site footer
“It means so much to score so many goals for this great club"

It's now 51 league goals and counting for Adam Armstrong in Rovers colours

4 Hours ago

Milestone man Adam Armstrong was overjoyed to take his league tally to more than a half-century in Rovers colours following strikes number 50 and 51 against Cardiff City at the weekend.

The hitman's brace against the Bluebirds saw him move to 23rd on the list of Rovers's highest league goalscorers.

His late equaliser moved him one clear of Rovers legend David Dunn and just a goal behind fans' favourite Danny Graham.

And whilst he's still quite a way behind record goalscorer Simon Garner's whopping league haul of 168 strikes, Armstrong is still hopeful he will add more to his tally before the season comes to a close.

“Milestones always mean a lot and my job is to score goals," he modestly told iFollow Rovers after the encounter against Cardiff.

“I’ve done it quite well ever since I was little so to get another milestone is great.

“It means so much to score so many goals for this great club.

“I take each game as it comes, I try to create chances and it was nice to put a couple away.

“I’ve never set targets, but it’s just about trying to get as many goals as I can on an individual basis."

Rovers' top 10 league goalscorers can be found below:

1. Simon Garner - 168
2. Tommy Briggs - 140
3. Ted Harper - 121
4. Alan Shearer - 112
5. Jack Bruton - 108
6. Bryan Douglas - 101
7. Jack Southworth - 97
8. Eddie Latheron - 94
9. Eddie Quigley - 92
10. Andy McEvoy - 89


