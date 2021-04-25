Tony Mowbray was pleased to see Rovers put Huddersfield Town to the sword, but he was even more thrilled to see each of his attacking trio get on the scoresheet.

Adam Armstrong's been a regular source for goals this campaign, and he added three more to his tally in the 5-2 triumph over the Terriers at Ewood Park.

A goal each from Ben Brereton and Sam Gallagher, who scored against Town for the second successive game, ensured it was a good day at the office for Mowbray's men on home turf.

“There was one goal that we started down in our corner, popped it through them, broke into the space, cut it back and it was a finish into the net," Mowbray recollected to iFollow Rovers after the emphatic victory.

“Adam is an amazing human being, a fantastic lad to work with every day.

“He’s really positive and I’ve given him the armband at times this season because he has an opinion, he loves football and has personality.

“With total respect to Sam and Ben, the numbers next to their names, despite me playing them side, they need to narrow off and be the second or third striker arriving in the box to finish things off.

“Sam arrived for his goal today, Bezza as well, and they could have scored a couple more each, Adam could have got another two as well.

“It was good and it felt like we had a real goal threat," he reflected.

“I don’t think their defenders would have enjoyed playing against the speed of Armstrong, the power of Gallagher and the non-stop running from Brereton.

“Ben was relentless and was running in behind all the time and threatening the space.”