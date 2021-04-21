Skip to site footer
Injury update: Jarrad Branthwaite and Ryan Nyambe

Tony Mowbray believes Everton loanee Branthwaite will miss the remainder of the season

2 Hours ago

Tony Mowbray believes Jarrad Branthwaite's season is over following an ankle injury picked up in training.

The towering defender wasn't named in the squad at Sheffield Wednesday on Tuesday night, with Darragh Lenihan returning in his place.

Another reshuffle saw Elliott Bennett take his place at right back, and Mowbray has also revealed that there is concern regarding Ryan Nyambe.

Like Branthwaite, injury kept the Namibian international out of contention at Hillsborough.

“Ryan and Jarrad are both injured," the boss told iFollow Rovers after the game.

“Jarrad rolled his ankle pretty badly in training and I don’t think we’ll be seeing him again this season.

“I think he’s got ligament damage in his ankle, that’s what it looks like without getting a full report.

“Ryan has a really sore toe. It’s badly bruised and it meant he struggled to put his boot on, let alone turning and twisting.

“Lewis Holtby was the odd one out," Mowbray explained when discussing the German's omission.

"I want to get the young players involved and encourage lads like [John] Buckley.”


