Hodgson’s delight at first contract

Aimee Hodgson is aiming to continue on her current upward trajectory after signing her first Rovers contract.

The 18-year-old winger is the latest product of Rovers’ Regional Talent Club to reach the first team squad and has now been rewarded with a professional contract.

Summing up her emotions upon hearing the news, the youngster now feels extra motivation to carry on improving her game.

She commented: “It’s great, obviously just turning 18 and then to get a contract, it feels like the hard work is paying off.

“I wasn’t really expecting it but then to get the call, it just felt incredible.

“You hear about players going through the RTC and then making it to the first team and I’ve always looked up to the first team, so it felt good to be in and around the team and then to seal a contract too.

“I was in the development team, but I didn’t play a single game because I had an injury and then to come into the first team, I think the plan was to go out on loan.

“So then to stay in the first team, it’s been quite hard to adjust but I think I’m finally getting there.”

Hodgson’s 2019-20 season was curtailed before it began due to a collarbone injury, making the leap up from the RTC to the Ladies senior squad without playing a game for the development team.

She has relished the opportunity of coming up against senior internationals in the FA Women’s Championship and has also received call-ups to the England youth setup.

“You look at players that you are playing against in the Championship and it’s great,” the midfielder continued.”

“To get a call-up and be in and around England is also great and I think I’ve always looked to go there as well, and it feels good to get recognised.

“I want to stay at Rovers and hopefully be able to get more assists, more goals, more game-time, that’s the plan.”