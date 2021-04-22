Hodgson seals maiden Rovers deal

Aimee Hodgson has become the latest Rovers Ladies player to sign her first contract at the Club.

The 18-year-old midfielder will now remain with Rovers until at least the end of the 2021-22 season having put pen to paper on an initial deal that runs to June 2022.

A product of Rovers’ renowned Regional Talent Club, the youngster spent six seasons at the RTC before graduating and stepped up into the first team squad for this campaign.

With 17 appearances in the FA Women’s Championship and Continental Tyres League Cup to her name in 2020-21, the winger has been a mainstay in Gemma Donnelly’s new look squad.

Following in the footsteps of Emma Doyle and Annabel Blanchard, Hodgson is the third player to sign her first contract with the Blues this season, joining fellow midfielder Natasha Fenton who extended her Rovers stay in February.

Manager Gemma Donnelly said: “I am delighted for Aimee to sign her first professional contract.



“She’s worked really hard overcoming two collarbone injuries which effectively meant she missed a season of football.



“As a graduate of our RTC programme and briefly involved in our development team, it is with great pleasure that we can offer Aimee a professional contract which she wholeheartedly deserves.”