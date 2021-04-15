Skip to site footer
Hodgson hoping for cup success

“Everyone’s excited to play a game against a different team from outside the Championship”

1 Hour ago

Rovers are feeling refreshed and ready to attack Sunday’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup tie against Wolves, says midfielder Aimee Hodgson.

The Blues are back on the road after the latest international break, with FA Women’s National League Division One Midlands side Wolves the opposition for the fourth-round clash at AFC Telford (3pm kick-off).

And Hodgson, who has featured in 17 games in all competitions for Gemma Donnelly’s side this season, is welcoming a change from the regular league calendar, entering the FA Cup for the first time.

“We’re excited to step out of the league for a week and go into a different environment,” the winger told rovers.co.uk.

“There’s a buzz around training, everyone’s excited to play a game against a different team from outside the Championship.

“It was good to take a step back to refresh, but we’re now ready to go again.

“I think that’s what it is at the minute, it’s good refreshment and a different mindset for this game, but it’s always going to be the same in terms of we want to get a result.”

The winners will face a home tie against either Oxford United or Charlton Athletic in the fifth round on Sunday 16 May, with the opportunity for Rovers to extend the season beyond their final two league fixtures against London Bees and Sheffield United.

With fourth tier Wolves already knocking out Nottingham Forest and Watford from a league above, Hodgson believes the Midlands-based outfit will provide a tricky test for the Blues.

“We can’t take anything for granted going into the game,” the 18-year-old admitted.

“There’s definitely extra motivation for it because we know what we’ve got up next, but again, we’ve just got to take it as it comes and focus on Sunday.

“Obviously they have been out (of league action) because of COVID-19 but they’ve shown what they can do despite that, so it will be a tough challenge.

“We’ve had a dip in league form recently so it would be nice to get that back up and then prepare for next season, but as I said, we’ve got to take it game by game and week by week.”

Sunday’s Vitality Women’s FA Cup fixture will be streamed live on Wolves TV.


