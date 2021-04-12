Tony Mowbray felt Adam Armstrong was back to his scintillating best after watching the hitman hit a brace in the 2-2 draw at Cardiff City on Saturday.

Armstrong's double brought his tally to 51 league goals in Rovers colours, and strikes number 21 and 22 in all competitions now mean the 24-year-old has beaten his previous best tally of goals in a season.

As it happens, it was under Mowbray's stewardship where Armstrong had plundered 20 goals at Coventry City during the 2015-16 campaign in League One.

In the four campaigns since that prolific term, Armstrong hadn't hit the 20-goal mark, until now.

“You can play it into his feet, play it over the top, it never matters whether he shoots with his right foot or left foot," said a purring Mowbray when analysing his frontman to iFollow Rovers.

“He’s as sharp as a razor.

“He looked sharp and every time he got on the ball you always thought he’d get a shot away.

“He’s getting stronger, more confident, more dynamic and he needs to keep that work ethic really high.

“He can run all day and has to be unselfish for the team but also be selfish in the areas where he can score goals," he added.

“He’s a brilliant kid and he scored 20 goals when we took him at Coventry on loan from Newcastle all those years ago.

“He’s got 21 league goals now with us and he’ll score in any league because he’s a fabulous footballer."