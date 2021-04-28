Harvey: I've felt at home at Ewood

Harvey Elliott says he will only have fond memories from his time on loan as a Rovers player.

The teenage starlet has spent the campaign with Rovers having arrived on deadline day back in October.

The 18-year-old has had an impact during his stint in East Lancashire with six goals and numerous assists in his 40 outings for the club so far.

His time with Rovers will come to an end at the end of the season and he's thankful for the opportunity for his first taste Championship football under Tony Mowbray.

“I think ever since I walked through the door I’ve felt at home," he admitted to iFollow Rovers.

“Everyone’s made me feel so welcome and the results not always going our way has only been the real downfall.

“I’ve said in previous interviews how I just want to win and will do all I can to ensure we win games.

“I can’t thank everyone enough for what they’ve done for me here at Rovers and it’s sad that it’s coming to an end.

“I’ve changed a lot since being here, I’ve learnt something every single day that I’ve come in.

“To be around different environments in a different team, to see how different people react, it’s been a real learning curve for me," he added.

“Hopefully that will help me in the future.

“It’s been unbelievable to be able to go out and do what I love doing, to show people what I’m able to do, I can’t thank the gaffer and his staff enough for giving me the opportunities and for trusting in me.

“It’s been amazing to get so many games this season and to show people what I can do.”