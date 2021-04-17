Vote for your Goal of the Season!

Whether you prefer a superb solo effort, a terrific team goal or a sentimental strike – Rovers' 2020-21 Goal of the Season competition is guaranteed to prove as popular as ever.
The club launched the prestigious award – The Peter White Memorial Trophy – in conjunction with the Lancashire Telegraph 20 years ago, in memory of renowned Rovers reporter Peter White.
We have shortlisted 12 great goals from the current campaign and now’s your chance to pick your favourite finish from the selection below …
GOAL A
Lewis Holtby
Rovers v Doncaster Rovers
29.08.20
GOAL B
Adam Armstrong (3rd)
Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers
19.09.20
GOAL C
Bradley Johnson (1st)
Derby County v Rovers
26.09.20
GOAL D
Ben Brereton
Watford v Rovers
21.10.20
GOAL E
Sam Gallagher
Coventry City v Rovers
24.10.20
GOAL F
Adam Armstrong (1st)
Rovers v QPR
07.11.20
GOAL G
Tyrhys Dolan
Preston North End v Rovers
24.11.20
GOAL H
Harvey Elliott
Rovers v Millwall
02.12.20
GOAL I
Joe Rothwell
Brentford v Rovers
05.12.20
GOAL J
Harvey Elliott
Rovers v Norwich City
12.12.20
GOAL K
Joe Rothwell
Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday
26.12.20
GOAL L
Bradley Dack
Birmingham City v Rovers
02.01.21
Need a reminder of our best finishes? Check out the video below:
Adam Armstrong walked away with the coveted trophy for his sensational long-range strike against Cardiff City last season, but who will win this year’s prize?
Voting will take place via the website and closes at midnight on Sunday 2nd May. The winner will be presented with the award ahead of our final home fixture of the season against Birmingham City on Saturday 8th May.
Make your selection below:
