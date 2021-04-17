Vote for your Goal of the Season!

Whether you prefer a superb solo effort, a terrific team goal or a sentimental strike – Rovers' 2020-21 Goal of the Season competition is guaranteed to prove as popular as ever.

The club launched the prestigious award – The Peter White Memorial Trophy – in conjunction with the Lancashire Telegraph 20 years ago, in memory of renowned Rovers reporter Peter White.

We have shortlisted 12 great goals from the current campaign and now’s your chance to pick your favourite finish from the selection below …

GOAL A

Lewis Holtby

Rovers v Doncaster Rovers

29.08.20

GOAL B

Adam Armstrong (3rd)

Rovers v Wycombe Wanderers

19.09.20

GOAL C

Bradley Johnson (1st)

Derby County v Rovers

26.09.20

GOAL D

Ben Brereton

Watford v Rovers

21.10.20

GOAL E

Sam Gallagher

Coventry City v Rovers

24.10.20

GOAL F

Adam Armstrong (1st)

Rovers v QPR

07.11.20

GOAL G

Tyrhys Dolan

Preston North End v Rovers

24.11.20

GOAL H

Harvey Elliott

Rovers v Millwall

02.12.20

GOAL I

Joe Rothwell

Brentford v Rovers

05.12.20

GOAL J

Harvey Elliott

Rovers v Norwich City

12.12.20

GOAL K

Joe Rothwell

Rovers v Sheffield Wednesday

26.12.20

GOAL L

Bradley Dack

Birmingham City v Rovers

02.01.21





Need a reminder of our best finishes? Check out the video below:

Adam Armstrong walked away with the coveted trophy for his sensational long-range strike against Cardiff City last season, but who will win this year’s prize?

Voting will take place via the website and closes at midnight on Sunday 2nd May. The winner will be presented with the award ahead of our final home fixture of the season against Birmingham City on Saturday 8th May.

Make your selection below:

Goal of the Season 2020-21 Goal A: Holtby (v Doncaster Rovers) Goal B: Armstrong (v Wycombe Wanderers) Goal C: Johnson (v Derby County) Goal D: Brereton (v Watford) Goal E: Gallagher (v Coventry City) Goal F: Armstrong (v Queens Park Rangers) Goal G: Dolan (v Preston North End) Goal H: Elliott (v Millwall) Goal I: Rothwell (v Brentford) Goal J: Elliott (v Norwich City) Goal K: Rothwell (v Sheffield Wednesday) Goal L: Dack (v Birmingham City) Submit

Get voting!